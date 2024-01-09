Eskom Implements Stage 1 And 2 Blackouts Until Further Notice

Stage 1 and 2 blackouts make a return from 4pm on Tuesday until further notice.

Eskom says the setback experienced in returning two generating units to service as well as the loss of three generating units necessitated the implementation of Stage 2 blackouts from 4pm.

Thereafter, Stage 1 blackouts will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Wednesday.

This pattern will continue until further notice.

At present, unplanned outages are affecting 14,953MW of generating capacity, alongside 7,638MW of capacity out of service due to scheduled maintenance.