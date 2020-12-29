iAfrica

Eskom Implements Overnight Stage 2 Loadshedding

5 seconds ago

Eskom has announced that it will implement load shedding at 10pm on Tuesday night until 5am on Wednesday morning.

This will be repeated the following day.

Eskom is experiencing planned maintenance, unplanned maintenance and is getting ready for a higher demand expected in January when economic activity resumes.

