Eskom Grid Under ‘Severe Pressure’

Switch off all unnecessary lights and help conserve energy, that’s the plea from Eskom as its power system comes under severe pressure again.
On Saturday, the power utility suspended blackouts for the first time in more than a month.
Earlier this year, during the colder months in May and July, residents experienced long stretches of blackouts but never to the extent of the most recent period.
Eskom will update South Africa on its grid on Sunday afternoon unless things change before then.
More Stories
I’m Relieved To Be Free Again – Zuma
Eskom Suspends Power Cuts
SAMA Says Shortage Of Doctors At Critical Stage
Cosatu Stages Nationwide Protest
Force Majeure At Transnet Port Terminals
Joburg Mayor Says Water Shortage ‘No Cause For Alarm’
Public Health Strategies For Managing Covid-19 And Future Pandemics In Africa
Measures Are In Place To Ensure Safety Of Tourists – Minister Sisulu
Tourist Shooting Was Calculated Killing – Sisulu
Stage 3 Power Cuts To Continue Until Saturday
Lesufi Ready For Gauteng’s Top Job
North West Human Settlements On Launch Of Human Settlements Month