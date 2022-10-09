Eskom Grid Under ‘Severe Pressure’

Switch off all unnecessary lights and help conserve energy, that’s the plea from Eskom as its power system comes under severe pressure again.

On Saturday, the power utility suspended blackouts for the first time in more than a month.

Earlier this year, during the colder months in May and July, residents experienced long stretches of blackouts but never to the extent of the most recent period.

Eskom will update South Africa on its grid on Sunday afternoon unless things change before then.

