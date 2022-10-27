Eskom Fraud Suspects To Appear In Court

Eight people are expected to appear at the Mpumalanga Middleburg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday on charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.
The accused are implicated in irregular contracts granted for the building of the Kusile Power Station valued at over R2bn.
The accused were arrested in Gauteng and Mpumalanga on Thursday.
eNCA understands a former high-ranking Eskom official is among those who have been arrested.
