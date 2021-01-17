Eskom Forecast Indicates Risk Of Load-Shedding For Months

South Africans can expect intermittent load-shedding for the next three months as power utility Eskom battles with electricity generating capacity.
The country has been experiencing stage two load-shedding all week.
Energy analyst Chris Yelland said on eNCA that Eskom doesn’t have any reserve generation capacity and any further loss of supply generation units will result in load-shedding.
He continued by saying that South Africa has had Stage 2 load-shedding for several days now, which was planned to the end of Sunday but the forecast of Eskom has indicated, a high-risk probability of load-shedding, every week for the next three months.
