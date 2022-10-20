Eskom Extends Stage 3 Power Cuts Indefinitely

Eskom has announced that stage 3 power cuts have been extended indefinitely.
Blackouts were supposed to end at 5am on Thursday and then resume again at 4pm.
Now, Eskom says generating units have broken down.
This time it’s two units at Kendal, one at Kriel and another at Arnot power stations.
