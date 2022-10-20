iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eskom Extends Stage 3 Power Cuts Indefinitely

Photo Credit: Pexels
15 hours ago 1 min read

Eskom has announced that stage 3 power cuts have been extended indefinitely.

Blackouts were supposed to end at 5am on Thursday and then resume again at 4pm.

Now, Eskom says generating units have broken down.

This time it’s two units at Kendal, one at Kriel and another at Arnot power stations.

