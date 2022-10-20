Eskom Extends Stage 3 Power Cuts Indefinitely

Eskom has announced that stage 3 power cuts have been extended indefinitely.

Blackouts were supposed to end at 5am on Thursday and then resume again at 4pm.

Now, Eskom says generating units have broken down.

This time it’s two units at Kendal, one at Kriel and another at Arnot power stations.

Due to the failure of 2 units at Kendal Power Station and a unit each at Kriel and Arnot power stations, Stage 3 loadshedding has been extended from 05:00 today until further notice.



A full statement will be published during the day. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 20, 2022

Share with your network!