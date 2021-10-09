Eskom Extends Stage 2 Load Shedding

It’s a bleak start to the weekend with stage two loadshedding expected to be implemented throughout the day.
Eskom extended its rolling blackouts until Thursday next week as the power utility grapples with more breakdowns.
Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshatsha said the utility needed to cut off power to replenish its emergency generation reserves.
“Emergency reserves have been further depleted due to breakdown of a generation unit at Kusile, Komati and Hendrina power stations. A return of the generation unit at Majuba did provide some relief which, unfortunately, wasn’t sufficient to curb the use of emergency reserves.”
More Stories
NICD Reports 924 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Ready For Use – Phaahla
SA Removed From UK’s Travel Red List
Stage Two Power Cuts To Resume On Friday Night – Eskom
SA Reports 989 New COVID-19 Cases
Steenhuisen Has ‘No Conscience’ – Cele
Cosatu Embarks On Nationwide Strike
National Police Commissioner Served With Suspension Notice
NICD Reports 1 149 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Ntshavheni Sets Deadline For Analogue TV Switch-Off
Numsa Workers Demand 8% Increase
Sex Education To Be Intensified In Schools