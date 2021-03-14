iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eskom Extends Load-Shedding To Wednesday

EWN

23 mins ago 1 min read

Eskom has extended Stage 2 load-shedding until Wednesday 5am.

The Power utility says this is due to the loss of further generation capacity which has left the system severely constrained.

Eskom introduced Stage 2 load-shedding on Wednesday to replenish energy reserves, and this was to last until this Sunday.

