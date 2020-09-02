Eskom Expects Units Back In Service

Share with your network!

Eskom said that five of its generating units that had broken down were expected back online later on Wednesday.

“Today we will have about five generation units returning to service in order to boost the supply capacity. We have coming back Hendrina, Komati, Camden, Tutuka unit, as well as Majuba,” said Eskom’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Eskom’s head of generating units Rhulani Mathebula in a seperate interview had said that Eskom needed to find a better way of dealing with the old infrastructure at its power stations.

Mathebula added that they did not have a shortfall of skills but the challenge they were facing was in dealing with unreliable infrastructure.

