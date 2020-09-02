iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eskom Expects Units Back In Service

27 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Eskom said that five of its generating units that had broken down were expected back online later on Wednesday.

“Today we will have about five generation units returning to service in order to boost the supply capacity. We have coming back Hendrina, Komati, Camden, Tutuka unit, as well as Majuba,” said Eskom’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Eskom’s head of generating units Rhulani Mathebula in a seperate interview had said that Eskom needed to find a better way of dealing with the old infrastructure at its power stations.

Mathebula added that they did not have a shortfall of skills but the challenge they were facing was in dealing with unreliable infrastructure.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Rogue Restaurants Risk Whole Sector – Kubayi-Ngubane

11 mins ago
1 min read

Cop To Appear In Court For Allegedly Raping Brother’s Girlfriend

35 mins ago
3 min read

Zweli Mkhize’s Claims On SA’s Relationship With Alcohol Checked

49 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Had To Take A Stand On Corruption – Besani

1 hour ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate Ticks Up To 87%

2 hours ago
2 min read

Airbnb And Ubuntu Beds To Support Frontline Medics Battling COVID-19

15 hours ago
3 min read

86 MW Droogfontein 2 Solar Park Begins Full Operation

15 hours ago
2 min read

FNB Reduces Carbon Footprint In Its Branches By Nearly 50%

15 hours ago
1 min read

City Of Cape Town Makes Move To Become ‘Smoke Free City’

15 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom To Continue With Stage 2 Loadshedding On Wednesday

16 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding For Tuesday

21 hours ago
2 min read

David Mabuza Calls For Pursuit Of A Better Nation, End To Farm Murders

21 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Rogue Restaurants Risk Whole Sector – Kubayi-Ngubane

11 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Expects Units Back In Service

27 mins ago
1 min read

Cop To Appear In Court For Allegedly Raping Brother’s Girlfriend

35 mins ago
3 min read

Zweli Mkhize’s Claims On SA’s Relationship With Alcohol Checked

49 mins ago