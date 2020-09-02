Eskom Expects Units Back In Service

Eskom said that five of its generating units that had broken down were expected back online later on Wednesday.
“Today we will have about five generation units returning to service in order to boost the supply capacity. We have coming back Hendrina, Komati, Camden, Tutuka unit, as well as Majuba,” said Eskom’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
Eskom’s head of generating units Rhulani Mathebula in a seperate interview had said that Eskom needed to find a better way of dealing with the old infrastructure at its power stations.
Mathebula added that they did not have a shortfall of skills but the challenge they were facing was in dealing with unreliable infrastructure.
More Stories
Rogue Restaurants Risk Whole Sector – Kubayi-Ngubane
Cop To Appear In Court For Allegedly Raping Brother’s Girlfriend
Zweli Mkhize’s Claims On SA’s Relationship With Alcohol Checked
Ramaphosa Had To Take A Stand On Corruption – Besani
SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate Ticks Up To 87%
Airbnb And Ubuntu Beds To Support Frontline Medics Battling COVID-19
86 MW Droogfontein 2 Solar Park Begins Full Operation
FNB Reduces Carbon Footprint In Its Branches By Nearly 50%
City Of Cape Town Makes Move To Become ‘Smoke Free City’
Eskom To Continue With Stage 2 Loadshedding On Wednesday
Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding For Tuesday
David Mabuza Calls For Pursuit Of A Better Nation, End To Farm Murders