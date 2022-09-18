Eskom Escalates Rolling Blackouts To Stage 6

Eskom’s constrained electricity system is almost on its knees.
The utility is now implementing Stage 6 blackouts.
It says this is due to the tripping of generating units at Kusile and Kriel power stations.
Stage 6 was implemented at 4am on Sunday.
The escalation means the utility is removing 2,000 megawatts of demand from the grid but Eskom will continue to operate on a thin margin.
The utility is appealing to the public, to help conserve electricity.
