Eskom Escalates Rolling Blackouts To Stage 6

Eskom power
41 mins ago

Eskom’s constrained electricity system is almost on its knees.

The utility is now implementing Stage 6 blackouts.

It says this is due to the tripping of generating units at Kusile and Kriel power stations.

Stage 6 was implemented at 4am on Sunday.

The escalation means the utility is removing 2,000 megawatts of demand from the grid but Eskom will continue to operate on a thin margin.

The utility is appealing to the public, to help conserve electricity.

