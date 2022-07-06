iAfrica

Eskom Eases Power Cuts But Warns It’s A Long Road To Recovery

EWN

6 mins ago 1 min read

Eskom has announced the downgrading of the rolling power cuts from Wednesday but has warned that it will take weeks before the system recovers to pre-strike levels.

Businesses and households across the country have been hard-hit by stage 6 power cuts, which were implemented due to energy losses blamed on a wildcat strike at Eskom.

Stage 5 blackouts will be implemented from 4pm this afternoon until 10pm.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that several factors would influence the further easing of the planned outages.

