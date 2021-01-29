Eskom Defends New Pricing Structure

Share with your network!

Eskom’s electricity pricing specialist, Shirley Salvodi, is defending the power utility’s proposed new pricing structure.

This after energy specialist Ted Blom told eNCA it will make consumers pay more for electricity usage.

Saldvodi said: ”The reasons behind the changes that we’re actually making are just so that our tariffs reflect a more updated environment.

“The last time we made changes to our tariffs was in 2012 so it’s eight years ago. It’s important that we make these changes so that customers get the right signals for usage.

“We are not making extra money from this.”

