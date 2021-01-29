iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eskom Defends New Pricing Structure

Eskom

Image EWN

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Eskom’s electricity pricing specialist, Shirley Salvodi, is defending the power utility’s proposed new pricing structure.

This after energy specialist Ted Blom told eNCA it will make consumers pay more for electricity usage.

Saldvodi said: ”The reasons behind the changes that we’re actually making are just so that our tariffs reflect a more updated environment.

“The last time we made changes to our tariffs was in 2012 so it’s eight years ago. It’s important that we make these changes so that customers get the right signals for usage.

“We are not making extra money from this.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

State Capture Witnesses’ Identities Circulated On WhatsApp Groups

2 hours ago
1 min read

SANDF Allows Hijab As Part Of Uniform

2 hours ago
1 min read

7 150 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

SSA Trained And Funded Zuma’s Private Unit

1 day ago
1 min read

Teacher Unions Call For Probe Of R431m Cleaning Bill

1 day ago
1 min read

First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Set To Arrive On Monday

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 7 070 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

BATSA Concerned About Increase In Cigarette Robberies

2 days ago
1 min read

Cosas Vows To Continue Protests

2 days ago
1 min read

Traditional Healers Encouraged To Get Vaccinated

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 6 041 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
3 min read

SAB Storage At Almost Full Capacity, Production Levels Decline As Brewer Suspends 550 Temporary Employees

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

State Capture Witnesses’ Identities Circulated On WhatsApp Groups

2 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Defends New Pricing Structure

2 hours ago
1 min read

SANDF Allows Hijab As Part Of Uniform

2 hours ago
1 min read

7 150 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

2 hours ago