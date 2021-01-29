Eskom Defends New Pricing Structure

Eskom’s electricity pricing specialist, Shirley Salvodi, is defending the power utility’s proposed new pricing structure.
This after energy specialist Ted Blom told eNCA it will make consumers pay more for electricity usage.
Saldvodi said: ”The reasons behind the changes that we’re actually making are just so that our tariffs reflect a more updated environment.
“The last time we made changes to our tariffs was in 2012 so it’s eight years ago. It’s important that we make these changes so that customers get the right signals for usage.
“We are not making extra money from this.”
More Stories
State Capture Witnesses’ Identities Circulated On WhatsApp Groups
SANDF Allows Hijab As Part Of Uniform
7 150 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
SSA Trained And Funded Zuma’s Private Unit
Teacher Unions Call For Probe Of R431m Cleaning Bill
First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Set To Arrive On Monday
SA Reports 7 070 New COVID-19 Cases
BATSA Concerned About Increase In Cigarette Robberies
Cosas Vows To Continue Protests
Traditional Healers Encouraged To Get Vaccinated
SA Reports 6 041 New COVID-19 Cases
SAB Storage At Almost Full Capacity, Production Levels Decline As Brewer Suspends 550 Temporary Employees