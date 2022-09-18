Eskom Decided Against Permanent Stage 2 Load Shedding

Eskom has considered instituting permanent load shedding, but has decided against it for now.

On Sunday, Eskom chief executive officer André de Ruyter said the utility had considered continuous load shedding and to “normalise” it at Stage 2, instead of introducing it when the power system faces a crunch.

This would give Eskom more scope to plan for maintenance.

However, the utility found that nonstop load shedding at low levels wouldn’t add “significant additional” headroom for doing maintenance, and decided not to opt for it.

