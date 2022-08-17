Eskom Cuts Illegal Connections In Cape Town

Eskom is cracking down on illegal electricity connections.
Officials set their sights on Wallacedene, an informal housing settlement in the eastern suburbs of Cape Town.
The power utility loses millions each month because of illegal connections and has warned of consequences if community members are found to be connected illegally to the grid.
Eskom’s Promise Quluba said they have no choice but to stop the illegal connections to prevent injuries and further revenue losses.
