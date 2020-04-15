Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer Cleared Of Wrongdoing

Share with your network!

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom’s chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer has been cleared of wrongdoing by an inquiry into his conduct.

This follows a series of allegations of corruption, dishonesty, conflict of interest and abuse of power levelled against him in March.

The Eskom board appointed an external senior counsel to conduct an investigation into the allegations and to advise the board and the group chief executive officer on the way forward.

“The senior counsel conducted his investigation by interviewing witnesses and reviewing the information and documentary evidence provided by the witnesses, including the complainant and other Eskom officials,” a statement released on Wednesday read.

In the statement, the board said it was satisfied that there was no wrongdoing and all the allegations were fully investigated.

“The senior counsel has found no basis to the allegations of dishonesty, corruption, conflict of interest and abuse of power levelled against the COO… On all the other allegations against Oberholzer that were put before the senior

counsel, the board is satisfied that these have been fully and adequately ventilated and investigated, and that there is no cause for any action against Oberholzer.”

