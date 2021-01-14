Eskom Confirms Stage 2 Loadshedding

Eskom announced that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented starting at 12:00 Thursday afternoon through to Sunday night.
The loadshedding is necessary due to loss of generation capacity overnight.
The system remains vulnerable and unpredictable, should any further breakdowns occur, the stage of loadshedding may change at short notice.
Two generation units at the Kusile Power Station tripped due to the failure of the main coal feed conveyor belts supplying coal to the units. In addition, a unit each at the Kriel and Duvha tripped due to unforeseen breakdowns.
Eskom presently have four generation units whose return to service from planned maintenance has been delayed.
Eskom currently have 5 358MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 748MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, breakdowns and the outage delays mentioned above. Eskom personnel are working tirelessly to return as much of this capacity to service as soon as possible.
