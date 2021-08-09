Eskom Confirms Explosion At Medupi

Power utility Eskom has confirmed that an explosion occurred at unit 4 of Medupi power station on Saturday night.
While no injuries have been reported, emergency services attended to seven employees for shock. All employees and contractors have been accounted for.
The utility said the incident is thought to have caused another unit to trip.
In a statement on Monday morning, Eskom said the explosion took place at 22:50 on Sunday.
