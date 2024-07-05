Eskom Cites Improvements In Generation Fleet As SA Marks 100 Days Without Load Shedding

South Africa has marked 100 consecutive days without load shedding.

Eskom attributes this achievement to the improved performance of its generational fleet, leading to an uninterrupted electricity supply.

Although there has been no load shedding for the past three months, some parts of Gauteng have been experiencing what Joburg City Power refers to as load reduction. Eskom clarifies that this is a separate issue.

While both processes result in customers being without electricity during peak usage times, load reduction is implemented to protect equipment like transformers and substations, whereas load shedding is aimed at preventing a national blackout.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena stated that the 100-day milestone is a result of months of aggressive planned maintenance, which has finally paid off.

“If we maintain a 70% Energy Availability Factor (EAF) and add significant capacity within the country, we can ensure adequate available capacity to meet demand without a significant risk of load shedding.”

Recently reappointed electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa emphasized the government’s commitment to improving its power infrastructure and diversifying its energy sources.