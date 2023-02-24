iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eskom CEO Ousted after Explosive Interview

1 hour ago 1 min read

The head of South Africa’s embattled state power company, Eskom, is leaving his job earlier than planned, after accusing high level officials of corruption. The CEO’s departure came the same day South Africa’s finance minister announced a massive bailout for the debt-ridden company amid record power cuts. Eskom’s CEO, Andre de Ruyter, has been “released” from his job “with immediate effect,” the company said Thursday in a statement. De Ruyter submitted his resignation late last year, saying he was unable to turn the graft-riddled utility around. Shortly afterward, he alleged there was a poisoning attempt on his life. However, he had been set to serve out his notice period until the end of March and a replacement has not yet been found. News of his early departure came shortly after de Ruyter gave an explosive interview on local TV this week accusing high level cabinet officials of being aware of and accepting corruption. Eskom spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the board had convened a special meeting on Wednesday during which it was mutually agreed to curtail his notice period.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Cyclone Freddy’s Heading for Mozambique

1 hour ago
1 min read

Ghana and Gambia Ramping Up Efforts to Build Tech-based Economies

1 hour ago
1 min read

Tunisian Rights Group Denounces President Saied’s Hate Speech

1 hour ago
1 min read

Sankara Reburied without Family

1 hour ago
1 min read

Hit Puts Spotlight on Nigeria’s Elections

1 hour ago
1 min read

Uganda Records an Increase in the Number of its Middle-class Citizens

1 hour ago
1 min read

Meet Freetown’s Chief Heat Officer

1 hour ago
1 min read

RoomRaccoon’s Game-changing Technology to Independent Hotels in Zanzibar

1 hour ago
1 min read

Cairo is Open for Tourists

2 hours ago
1 min read

An Expose on Violations on Kenya’s Tea Farms

3 days ago
1 min read

France’s Final Weekend in Burkina Faso

3 days ago
1 min read

Condolences for Ghanaian Footballer

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eye Of Cyclone Freddy Moves Closer

1 min ago
1 min read

DA Wants Access To Info Around De Ruyter’s Allegations

3 mins ago
1 min read

Calib Cassim Appointed Interim Eskom CEO

6 mins ago
1 min read

Cyclone Freddy’s Heading for Mozambique

1 hour ago

Share