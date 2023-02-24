Eskom CEO Ousted after Explosive Interview

The head of South Africa’s embattled state power company, Eskom, is leaving his job earlier than planned, after accusing high level officials of corruption. The CEO’s departure came the same day South Africa’s finance minister announced a massive bailout for the debt-ridden company amid record power cuts. Eskom’s CEO, Andre de Ruyter, has been “released” from his job “with immediate effect,” the company said Thursday in a statement. De Ruyter submitted his resignation late last year, saying he was unable to turn the graft-riddled utility around. Shortly afterward, he alleged there was a poisoning attempt on his life. However, he had been set to serve out his notice period until the end of March and a replacement has not yet been found. News of his early departure came shortly after de Ruyter gave an explosive interview on local TV this week accusing high level cabinet officials of being aware of and accepting corruption. Eskom spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the board had convened a special meeting on Wednesday during which it was mutually agreed to curtail his notice period.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!