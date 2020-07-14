Eskom CEO De Ruyter: I Never Misled South Africa About Loadshedding

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that he was disappointed that the country was now experiencing a fifth consecutive day of loadshedding.
Earlier this year, De Ruyter said that the extended lockdown period enabled the utility to conduct the necessary maintenance on its aging infrastructure.
He’d also anticipated only three days of loadshedding this winter at stage 1.
However, on Tuesday morning De Ruyter said that this was a forecast and had an 80% chance of materialising.
“I did not say that there’s an absolute commitment that we will not exceed three days of loadshedding, that is not the message that I conveyed.”
He insisted that he never misled the public and blamed the aging infrustructure for the rolling blackouts.
“Of course we have a commitment to South Africa to keep the supply of electricity as uninterrupted as we can, we operate within the constraints of the system that is unfortunately not what it should be. We are working to fix that system but that system cannot be fixed overnight.”
