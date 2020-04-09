Eskom Can’t Afford To Repeatedly Fix Vandalized Infrastructure During Lockdown

Share with your network!

Eskom said on Wednesday that it would not be able to attend to repeated power failures caused by illegal connections and vandalism of its infrastructure.

It said that doing so would not be financially viable and would only put further strain on critical resources during the national lockdown.

The power utility said that there’d been a significant rise in power supply interruptions in several communities, including Soweto.

Eskom’s Motlhabane Ramashi: “Removing illegal connections and fixing bypass meters in an effort to protect the network to optimally operate to its design capability. The activity is currently suspended and that will, therefore, affect the restoration of supply in affected areas as a result of the unprecedented demand.”

EWN

