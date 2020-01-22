Eskom Appoints Critic Sikonathi Mantshantsha As New Spokesperson

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom announced on Wednesday the appointment of Sikonathi Mantshantsha as their spokesperson.
He replaces Khulu Phasiwe who resigned in April last year from the embattled power utility.
Mantshantsha was a former journalist from Business Day and Daily Maverick who was often critical of Eskom
in his stories.
“I am happy to announce Sikhonathi Mantshantsha will be joining the Eskom team, in corporate affairs, as our media liaison,” said Eskom’s new CEO Andre de Ruyter.
“His appointment is a firm step from our side to strengthen our efforts to improve Eskom’s image, to add another layer of success to our media response strategies in order to be more direct and proactive when engaging with media and other interest groups,” he added.
