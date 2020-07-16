Eskom: Another Day Of Loadshedding

South Africans will have to put up with another day of loadshedding.
Eskom said that stage one blackouts would kick in at 9am and would then be ramped up to stage two at 2pm.
The power cuts are again expected to last until 10pm tonight.
The utility said that the cold weather had increased demand for electricity.
Its aging infrastructure has not been able to cope with the recent demand.
However, Eskom said that some of its generation units had been replenished and were now back online.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: “We also have our own broken equipment generation units that are contributing to this supply constraint, however, Eskom teams are working to restore units at Medupi, Tutuka, Kusile and at Kendal power stations.”
More Stories
Medical Research Council: Alcohol Must Be Better Regulated, Not Prohibited
Ramaphosa: Cabinet Discussing If Schools Should Remain Open
Girls, Aged 5 And 1, Allegedly Raped By 14-Year Old Boy
COVID-19 Cases In SA Breaks 300,000
Fita Accused Of Challenging Cigarette Sale Ban To Protect Monetary Gains
Lamola: You Will Get A Criminal Record For Non-Mask Compliance