Eskom Announces Stage 5 Blackouts

Eskom announced Stage 5 power cuts will begin from Thursday morning at 5am.
The power cuts are expected to last until Sunday afternoon.
The power utility says this is due to the breakdowns of generating units at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo, and Majuba power stations.
It also says there have been delays with the returning back to service of generating units at the Matla and Tutuka power stations.
Eskom continues to urge the public to use electricity sparingly.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Set To Provide Recovery Plan For Basic Education Sector
Not Implementing Eskom Tariff Hike Could Be Disastrous – Experts
Tshwane Owes Eskom R1.4bn
Coalition Files Court Papers To Set Aside Nersa’s Eskom Tariff Approval
Public Protector Completes Onvestigation On Phala Phala
Nelson Mandela Bay Dams Dries Up
Energy Crisis Committee Releases Update On Action Plan
FBI Searches Biden Home, Finds Documents Marked Classified
Blackouts Persist Despite Meetings
Troubleshooter Chris Hipkins Faces A Tough Road As New Zealand PM
Government Has Confidence In people dealing with SA’s electricity crisis
The Tug-Of-War Continues Between Zuma And Ramaphosa