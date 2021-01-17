Eskom Announces Stage 2 Load Shedding Will Continue

Loadshedding is set to continue as the return to service of some generation units has been delayed, Eskom said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.
Stage 2 load-shedding was set to end at 11 pm on Sunday.
The power utility said the return to service of some generation units has been delayed.
A further update on the situation will be given on Monday afternoon.
In the statement issues by Eskom they announced that Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 23:00 tonight until 05:00. Regrettably, as the return to service of some generation units has been delayed, as well as the need to manage the emergency generation reserves and identified risks to the power system, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 05:00 tomorrow morning.
