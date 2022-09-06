Eskom Announces Stage 2 Blackouts Until Saturday

Eskom announced Stage 2 rolling blackouts from 4pm until 10pm on Tuesday.

Stage 2 will continue from 5am until 10pm from Wednesday until Saturday.

Eskom says generation at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations broke down.

