Eskom Announces Indefinite Stage 6 Power Cuts

Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday “until further notice”, Eskom confirmed in a statement.

This, the power utility said, was owed to “severe capacity constraints”, which meant continued reliance on emergency generation reserves.

Eleven generating units have broken down since Tuesday morning.

Eskom says the escalation is needed to preserve limited generation reserves.

South Africans are being urged to use electricity sparingly.

