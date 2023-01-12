Eskom Announces Indefinite Stage 6 Power Cuts

Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday “until further notice”, Eskom confirmed in a statement.
This, the power utility said, was owed to “severe capacity constraints”, which meant continued reliance on emergency generation reserves.
Eleven generating units have broken down since Tuesday morning.
Eskom says the escalation is needed to preserve limited generation reserves.
South Africans are being urged to use electricity sparingly.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Seeks Interdict Against Zuma
Concerns Around Blackouts Worsening
Boksburg Families Consider Class Action Lawsuit
We Inherited A Bankrupt Metro – Tshwane Coalition Government
No Fear Of Increased Hospitalisations – de Oliveira
New Covid-19 Subvariant Being Monitored Closely In SA
Nelson Mandela Bay Unable To Meet Daily Water Demand
Attempted Murder On Eskom CEO André de Ruyter Confirmed
US Announces More Than $3B In Military Aid To Ukraine
Kevin McCarthy Elected Republican U.S. House Speaker, But At A Cost
Economic Transformation, Recovery & Growth High On The ANC’s Agenda – Ramaphosa
ANC Resolves To Keep Step-Aside Policy