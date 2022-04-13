Eskom Announces Continuous Stage 2 Blackouts Until Friday Morning

Eskom announced that there will be continuous loadshedding until 5am on Friday.

According to the power utility, the extension is necessary as additional units have failed and the continued shortage of generation capacity.

There have been delays in returning to service three generation units at Camden Power Station and two units at Tutuka Power Station.

Eskom warns that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require more frequent power cuts.

