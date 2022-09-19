iAfrica

Eskom Announces A Reduction in Stage 5 Load Shedding

21 mins ago 1 min read

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage 5 at midnight.

The announcement was made by the utility on Monday.

This occurred as many South African households and businesses were left in the dark due to stage 6 load shedding.

Ekom stated that it was able to restart some units at various power plants overnight.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, the utility’s spokesperson, stated that they would notify the country if the situation changed.

