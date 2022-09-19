Eskom Announces A Reduction in Stage 5 Load Shedding

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage 5 at midnight.

The announcement was made by the utility on Monday.

This occurred as many South African households and businesses were left in the dark due to stage 6 load shedding.

Ekom stated that it was able to restart some units at various power plants overnight.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, the utility’s spokesperson, stated that they would notify the country if the situation changed.

#Loadshedding Update #Stage5 Overnight a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile and Kendal were returned but unfortunately had to take off a unit at Duvha which developed a boiler tube leak. Loadshedding will thus be reduced to Stage 5 at midnight. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 19, 2022

