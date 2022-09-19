Eskom Announces A Reduction in Stage 5 Load Shedding

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage 5 at midnight.
The announcement was made by the utility on Monday.
This occurred as many South African households and businesses were left in the dark due to stage 6 load shedding.
Ekom stated that it was able to restart some units at various power plants overnight.
Sikonathi Mantshantsha, the utility’s spokesperson, stated that they would notify the country if the situation changed.
#Loadshedding Update #Stage5
Overnight a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile and Kendal were returned but unfortunately had to take off a unit at Duvha which developed a boiler tube leak. Loadshedding will thus be reduced to Stage 5 at midnight.
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 19, 2022
More Stories
Ramaphosa To Address The Energy Crisis After Return From Queen Elizabeth Burial
KZN Government To Have a Meeting With Affected Families From The Crash
Eskom Decided Against Permanent Stage 2 Load Shedding
Eskom Escalates Rolling Blackouts To Stage 6
Stage 5 Blackouts Until Monday
5 Smart Ways Tourism Businesses Can Attract Gen Z Bleisure Travellers
How Businesses Can Empower African Entrepreneurs
Re-Focus Your Savings And Investments
This Is How Load Shedding Has Changed The Way We Work, Live And Play
Public Enterprises Committee Briefed On Mango Airline Rescue Process
Ramaphosa Lands In Washington For Talks With Biden
Opposition Parties Raise Concerns About Phala Phala Inquiry Panel