Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay Becomes First Black African to Win Tour de France Stage

Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay has made history as the first black African to win a Tour de France stage, claiming victory in a reduced sprint finish in Turin. The Eritrean rider beat Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria and Belgium’s Arnaud de Lie, who came second and third respectively, while Mark Cavendish’s bid for a record 35th stage win was thwarted by a late crash. The day was one of the firsts as it also saw Richard Carapaz become the first Ecuadorian to wear the yellow jersey, with competitors Tadej Pogacar, Remco Evenepoel, and Jonas Vingegaard tied in the general classification. An emotional Girmay dedicated his win to Africa, saying, “We must be proud. Now we are part of the big races and have success. Now is our moment, now is our time.” The Tour continues into the Alps with a 139.6km route from Pinerolo to Valloire, featuring the Col du Galibier.



SOURCE: BBC