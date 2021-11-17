Eritreans Slapped with Sanctions Over Ethiopia

The Biden administration sanctioned Eritrea’s military and its sole political party for their involvement in the ongoing crisis in northern Ethiopia as Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern about “the potential for Ethiopia to implode.” These are the first sanctions imposed under a new executive order signed by President Joe Biden to target those responsible for perpetrating the year-long conflict, which has intensified over recent weeks as armed groups allied against the Ethiopian government have advanced south toward the capital of Addis Ababa. In addition to designating the Eritrean Defense Force (EDF) and People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ), the Biden administration also sanctioned two individuals and two entities with ties to the EDF and PFDJ. Friday’s sanctions did not target any individuals or organizations directly associated with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government nor the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), both of which are key parties to the conflict.

SOURCE: CNN

