Eritrean Fugitive Accused of being “the World’s most Wanted” People Smuggler Arrested

Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam has been accused of being a smuggling kingpin, running a camp in Libya where hundreds of East African migrants seeking passage to Europe were allegedly kidnapped, raped and extorted. Habtemariam, the subject of two Interpol red notices by Ethiopia and the Netherlands, was arrested on January 1 by Sudanese police in coordination with UAE authorities, UAE interior ministry official Saeed Abdullah al-Suwaidi told reporters on Thursday. The Eritrean, on Interpol’s radar since 2019, earned a reputation for “particularly cruel and violent treatment of migrants”, Interpol said. Habtemariam’s arrest followed a joint UAE and Interpol investigation, beginning last year, that tracked illicit financial transactions made by his brother, according to al-Suwaidi. The Eritrean will now face trial in the UAE for money laundering, and authorities will review the possibility of his extradition after the case is closed in the UAE, Suwaidi added.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
More Stories
Presidential Elections in Africa Set for 2023
Nigerians Will Soon Face Restrictions on Cash Withdrawals
Good News for Africans Who Fought in the French Army
An Appeal to Kigali
Ethiopians Displaced by War, Weary to Go Home
Uganda’s Final Economic Lap Saw a Boost in its Charm amongst Foreign Investors
Dealing with Luanda’s Plastic Problem
One of the Biblical Gifts from the Nativity is Sowing the Seeds of Destruction of the other Two
The 2023 List of the 100 Most Reputable Africans
Malawi’s Delicate Balance between Protection of Life and Continuity of Learning during Cholera Outbreak
Buhari Signs the 2023 Appropriation Bill into Law in Time for the End of His Term
Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan Lifts Six-year Ban on Political Rallies