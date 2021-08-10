Eric Adjepong on Introducing ‘Top Chef’ to West African Cooking

Former ‘Top Chef’ competitor and now judge, chef Eric Adjepong has proven to be an excellent ambassador for West African cuisine. Introducing it for the first time as a contestant on the show, he started a movement in which other chefs and the show itself began devoting increasing attention to African dishes. From Jollof Rice to Cassava Leaf Soup, he says there are too many great products in the lineup to pick a favorite, but they’re all worth trying if you’re interested in expanding your horizons to Ghanian, Senegalese, and other West African cuisines.
SOURCE: DISTRACTIFY
