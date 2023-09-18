Erdogan Urges Musk to Build a New Tesla Factory

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked tech tycoon Elon Musk to locate his next Tesla factory in Turkey, making him the latest politician to pitch one of the world’s wealthiest men.

Erdogan and Musk have met a number of times in Turkey and on the sidelines of major gatherings, forming an apparent friendship that they extended on Sunday in New York.

On Monday, Turkish television showed Musk visiting New York’s Turkish House, a new skyscraper across from the United Nations building, with his son on his lap.

“President Erdogan has requested that Tesla establish its seventh factory in Turkey,” the Turkish president’s office stated.

According to the Turkish state news agency Anadolu, Musk told Erdogan that Turkey was “among the most important candidates” for the new factory.

Erdogan’s efforts are similar to those of French President Emmanuel Macron, who met Musk in June, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Erdogan was in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly gathering, which he will address on Tuesday.