Equatorial Guinea’s Vice-president Ordered the Arrest of His Half-brother 

This is over allegations he sold a plane owned by the state airline, a government statement says. Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue “expressed indignation” over the sale, the statement said. Ruslan Obiang Nsue, a former director of the Ceiba International airline, sold the ATR72-500 without the approval of the company’s board to a Spanish company, authorities say. It is also alleged he pocketed the proceeds of the sale. He has not publicly commented on the allegations. His half-brother ordered him to be put under house arrest and then transferred “to judicial custody,” the statement said. “In addition, Nguema Obiang Mangue has proposed that the head of state suspend him from all his functions in the state company, for orchestrating the sale of the ATR72-500,” it continued. Both the vice-president and his half-brother are sons of President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue. An investigation was ordered last year after an aircraft disappeared while undergoing maintenance in Spain, according to local media.

SOURCE: BBC

