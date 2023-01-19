Equatorial Guinea’s Vice-president Ordered the Arrest of His Half-brother 

This is over allegations he sold a plane owned by the state airline, a government statement says. Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue “expressed indignation” over the sale, the statement said. Ruslan Obiang Nsue, a former director of the Ceiba International airline, sold the ATR72-500 without the approval of the company’s board to a Spanish company, authorities say. It is also alleged he pocketed the proceeds of the sale. He has not publicly commented on the allegations. His half-brother ordered him to be put under house arrest and then transferred “to judicial custody,” the statement said. “In addition, Nguema Obiang Mangue has proposed that the head of state suspend him from all his functions in the state company, for orchestrating the sale of the ATR72-500,” it continued. Both the vice-president and his half-brother are sons of President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue. An investigation was ordered last year after an aircraft disappeared while undergoing maintenance in Spain, according to local media.
SOURCE: BBC
More Stories
#WEF23: ‘The Return of Manufacturing’ Moderated by Teresa Clarke
Health Study Finds that Somalis are Highly Traumatized by a Myriad of Issues
The Election in Africa’s Most Populous Country is Shaping Up to be an Exceptional Event
Ethiopia Invests in Cleaner Air Quality to Improve the Performance of its Athletes
New Treatment Methods Adopted at the Oldest Psychiatric Institution in sub-Saharan Africa
The First Estimate of Peatland Coverage in Angola
Boost in Brazil-Africa Trade under Lula da Silva
Kenyan Startup Launches a Digital LPG Marketplace
Street Tennis is a New Sport Recently Introduced to Rwandans
South African President Ditches Travel to Davos
‘Tunisia is Going through the Most Dangerous Time in its History’
Counting the Cost of Ethiopia’s War