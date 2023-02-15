Equatorial Guinea Confirms Its First Outbreak of the Marburg Virus

The World Health Organization (WHO) says at least nine people have died from the highly infectious and deadly disease similar to Ebola. The small Central African country quarantined more than 200 people and restricted movement last week in its Kie-Ntem province after detecting an unknown haemorrhagic fever. Neighbouring Cameroon also restricted movement along its border over concerns about contagion. Local health authorities initially reported an unknown illness causing haemorrhagic fever cases on February 7, and sent samples to a laboratory in Senegal that was able to confirm one as positive for Marburg virus disease, the WHO said. It said the teams are conducting contact tracing, and are isolating and treating suspected cases.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

