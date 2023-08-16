In the ever-evolving world of healthcare, the need for modern and high-quality infrastructure has never been more crucial. Enza Construction, Africa’s leading integrated building and infrastructure solutions provider, is revolutionizing the healthcare sector with its commitment to excellence and an innovative approach. With a strong focus on healthcare capabilities, including hospitals, clinics, and specialized operations, Enza Construction is reshaping the landscape of healthcare infrastructure in South Africa. The recently completed Dr. Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital project stands as a testament to Enza Construction’s expertise and unwavering dedication to delivering world-class healthcare facilities.

Building a Legacy of Excellence:

Enza Construction has emerged as a champion of integrated building and infrastructure solutions in South Africa. Established in 2000, the 100% black-owned and controlled company has earned a reputation for professionalism, innovative solutions, and meeting challenges head-on. With an annual turnover of over R2.5 billion, Enza Construction has played a pivotal role in Southern Africa’s infrastructure development, contributing to the betterment of communities through smart, safe, and efficient infrastructure.

Need for Expanded Healthcare Facilities to Save Lives!

It’s no secret that South Africa faces significant challenges regarding healthcare facilities, which are evident in key statistics that highlight the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure. One major indicator is the shortage of hospital beds. The country has a low number of hospital beds per capita, with approximately 2.8 beds per 1,000 people, well below the global average. This shortage often leads to overcrowding, increased waiting times for medical care, and compromised patient outcomes.

Another concerning statistic is the unequal distribution of healthcare facilities across different regions. Rural areas, in particular, suffer from a lack of access to quality healthcare services. Many remote areas have limited or no hospitals or clinics, making it difficult for residents to receive timely medical attention. This disparity in healthcare infrastructure disproportionately affects marginalized communities, exacerbating existing social and economic inequalities in the country.

These statistics underscore the urgent need for investment in healthcare infrastructure in South Africa. Increasing the number of hospital beds and expanding healthcare facilities, especially in underserved areas, is crucial to ensure that all citizens have equal access to quality healthcare services. Additionally, improving the distribution of healthcare resources and addressing the regional disparities will help bridge the gap in healthcare provision and improve health outcomes for the entire population.

Commitment to World-Class Healthcare:

Enza Construction firmly believes that every African deserves access to the best healthcare available. The company is dedicated to delivering the infrastructure and building facilities necessary to cement world-class health services in Africa. By specializing in healthcare capabilities, Enza Construction ensures that hospitals, clinics, and specialized operations are designed and constructed to meet the highest standards of quality. With a multidisciplinary team of high-performing and talented individuals, Enza Construction has become an industry leader known for its unwavering commitment to excellence.

Pioneering Healthcare Infrastructure:

The Dr. Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital project stands out as a landmark achievement for Enza Construction. The 86 000m² state-of-the-art hospital, situated in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, has become the most high-tech and specialized medical facility in the region. The 500-bed regional hospital, part of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health’s revitalization program, provides world-class medical services to approximately 1.5 million people in the surrounding communities. Its completion late last year represents Enza Construction’s commitment to mass job creation, employment opportunities, and delivering top-notch healthcare facilities.

Constructing sustainable healthcare facilities is an important step towards promoting environmental responsibility, reducing operational costs, and improving patient care. To start with, it has a world-standard heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. This system includes 9 Mega Watts of cooling power, numerous dedicated air handling units, centrifugal water-cooled chillers as well as closed circuit cooling towers. It also uses a rainwater harvesting system used to supplement the cooling tower water and the flushing of toilets.

The hospital includes 2 No. ISO CLASS 5 theatres which are critical for orthopaedic surgery, 4 No. ISO CLASS 7 Operating theatres and 2No. ISO CLASS 8 theatres. A total number of 8 theatres which is fully inclusive of a Radiology Department with MRI Facilities, CT Scanners, X-Ray Bucky Rooms, Ultrasound, Mammography and Fluoroscopy. Each operating theatre has a camera linked to the lecture theatre which can be used for live feedback and other uses such as training surgeons. It also has a dedicated infectious diseases ward with pressure cascading and isolation rooms with room pressurisation monitoring. There are approximately 3km of piping providing vital services required at all points.

Delivering Excellence in Challenging Times:

Enza Construction’s notable projects, such as the Bara 500 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and the design and construction of the 220-bed hospital in Middelburg, Steve Tshwete Local Municipality in the Nkangala District demonstrates the company’s ability to deliver excellence even in the face of unprecedented challenges. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Enza Construction swiftly responded to the urgent need for additional healthcare infrastructure, constructing the Bara 500 ICU facility in just six months. With a collaborative approach and a focus on streamlined workflows, Enza Construction continues to redefine the standards of healthcare construction in South Africa.

Another project completed by Enza Construction during the midst of the first wave of COVID was the total refurbishment of the dilapidated hospital facilities. The Siloah Lutheran Mission Hospital and St. Francis Provincial Hospital in Northern KZN was not operational, and as a response to the urgent requirement for these facilities, the KZN Department of Health appointed Enza on a NEC Cost Plus contract. The two hospitals were done at the same time and completed within 4 months from appointment. They have also been involved in the upgrading and refurbishment of South African Blood National Services (SANBS) office and laboratories, alongside with the Addington Hospital – this included upgrading external facades as well as hospital wards and theatres in Durban, KwaZulu Natal. Enza Construction’s focus on constructing sustainable facilities is a continuous process, and ongoing monitoring and maintenance are crucial to ensure the long-term efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare facilities.

Driving Efficiency and Collaboration:

Enza Construction prioritizes budgetary efficiency, providing clients with costed options for each project. Through a collaborative approach, the company fosters effective partnerships with construction professionals in the built environment, ensuring fast and efficient solutions. By pooling resources, knowledge, and expertise, Enza Construction promotes streamlined workflows and a shared vision for project success. The company recognizes that successful collaboration relies on clear communication, well-defined roles, and a focus on the project’s long-term goals.

Enza Construction has solidified its position as Africa’s leading integrated building and infrastructure solutions provider, with a strong emphasis on healthcare capabilities. Through their expertise, innovation, and commitment to excellence, Enza Construction is transforming the healthcare infrastructure landscape in Africa.