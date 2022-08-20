Enyobeni Tavern Owner’s Case Postponed To September

The owner of Enyobeni Tavern, where 21 teenagers died in June, has appeared in court for contravening the Liquor Act.

While Siyakhangela Ndevu’s matter will be heard at the start of September for a pre-trial conference, seeing him in court triggered many parents.

“The man that was in court today [Friday] has a case to answer for because investigations have been completed,” said Luxolo Tyali from the Eastern Cape NPA.

“What we put in the docket and submitted in court has been furnished to the defense. The matter has been postponed for a pre-trial conference.”

