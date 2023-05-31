New partnership will energise children’s movement to protect the planet and make a world of difference.

Envision Racing, the leading Formula E race team and Cartoon Network EMEA, Warner Bros. Discovery’s number one animated series network, have announced a new partnership to engage children and young people in the Race Against Climate Change™.

Cartoon Network EMEA will work alongside Envision Racing to create awareness of the global issue of electric waste through joint marketing campaigns, promotions, and gamification. This comes as annual electronic waste production is on track to reach a staggering 75 million tonnes by 2030[1] and includes items such as mobile phones, laptops, MP3 players, plugs and batteries.

Opportunities for participation include the Recover-E-Waste to Race competition, where kids can learn how to design and build a mini–Formula E race car using e-waste, with prize winners being showcased at the London Formula E-Prix on 29 July.

Cartoon Network’s Climate Champions initiative empowers and inspires children to act and help the environment. Kids aged 6-12 can become Climate Champions by taking up daily challenges and making a world of difference together.

With the help of beloved characters from hit shows that include The Amazing World of Gumball and Craig of the Creek, children can complete tasks and create real, tangible change in their lives while contributing to a community driving sustainability globally.

Since its launch in June 2021, more than 1.5 million challenges have been accepted worldwide and this number continues to grow daily.

Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director and CTO at Envision Racing said: “Envision Racing exists to engage fans and the public on the urgency of the climate crisis with the Race Against Climate Change™ at the centre of our activity. As well as testing new battery technology for cars, we are on a mission to tackle e-waste and to help build a circular economy for electric vehicles. This partnership is an incredible opportunity to engage children and young people in the creation of a sustainable future. We’re excited to be working with Cartoon Network to inspire action across the world and can’t wait to get started.”

Monika Oomen, VP Brand, Communications and Digital Content Strategy, Kids EMEA at Warner Bros. Discovery: “E-waste is an incredibly important issue, but we don’t pay enough attention to it. Through our strategic collaboration with Envision Racing, we want to raise awareness amongst kids and help educate them about how they can play a part in reducing it. We’re delighted to partner with Envision Racing because this will help open up to kids a whole new sporting environment and a world where they are even more empowered to impact the planet positively. Together, we can make a world of difference. We look forward to extending our Cartoon Network Climate Champions campaign to equipping kids with the tools to tackle electronic waste in their lives.”

FIA Formula E World Championship is the only sport to be certified net zero carbon since inception and has been independently ranked and recognised as the most sustainable sport in the world by the Global Sustainability Benchmark in Sports.

In addition to being the all-time leading points scorers in Formula E, Envision Racing also has a leadership position for sustainability. Its Race Against Climate Change™ program is inspiring and empowering fans and the wider public to take climate action, using Formula E’s platform, Envision Racing aims to make electric mobility and renewable energy a global reality.

