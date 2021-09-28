Entries Open For The Inaugural eLearning Indaba Awards

The search for the most inspirational e-learning experience is on!

End-to-end online learning solution provider New Leaf Technologies is hosting its first-ever eLearning Indaba Awards, where corporate Learning and Development (L&D) professionals, HR professionals and corporate trainers stand the chance to win some amazing prizes.

These include a three-night stay at a private game lodge near the Kruger National Park as well as R3 000 Takealot shopping vouchers for the runners-up.

The New Leaf Technologies eLearning Indaba is an annual conference series that boasts a range of expert speakers who provide insights on resources, latest trends and best-practice methods in the eLearning space.

Started in 2013, the conference provides Human Resources and L&D professionals a platform to network and collaborate with peers from a range of industries.

Entering the inaugural eLearning Indaba Awards could not be simpler.

All participants have to do is submit a screen recording of between five and 15 minutes showcasing their eLearning experience by no later than 30 October 2021.

Entrants will need to discuss and detail the following criteria as part of their presentations:

Edutainment value

Overall training efficacy and impact

Media-rich, interactive content

Fit-for-purpose didactical approach

Learner feedback

Learner uptake metrics

Success in the context of training ROI

Analytics around the learning experience

Overall course aesthetic

“We are looking for submissions that explain our entrants’ e-learning journey and how it has made a difference,” says New Leaf Technologies co-founder Paul Hanly.

“Be sure to include descriptions detailing the challenges your team faced, your objectives, processes, team feedback and the final outcome of your project. We want to know why you should win this award.”

Heavy hitters in the global e-learning industry have been secured as judges for eLearning Indaba Awards.

American Guy W Wallace is a performance analyst and instructional architect who has designed and developed performance-based instruction/ training/ learning and performance support content for Enterprise Learning and their business-critical target audiences since 1979.

Not only has he served more than 80 consulting clients, primarily in the Fortune 500 list of companies, but in 2010 he was the recipient of the Honorary Life Member Award from ISPI – the International Society for Performance Improvement – its highest award.

In addition, Wallace’s ISD work has won internal awards at General Motors and Siemens Building Technologies.

The UK’s Michael Strawbridge is Global Head of Community at the Learning and Performance Institute where he works to inspire the global learning community and is responsible for all aspects of building and supporting the profession.

He hosts the bi-weekly Learning Live Digital schedule of online events as well as producing the Learning Live Networks global programme of activities which helps learning leaders and providers collaborate and develop strategies from global organisations.

Once the judges have made their decision, the winning team will also be able to showcase their submission at the final eLearning Indaba event for 2021.

For further information on this great competition (terms and conditions apply), simply email admin@newleaftech.co.za

