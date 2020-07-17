Fri. Jul 17th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Entries for this Year’s African Banker Awards have been the Most Diverse to Date

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The African Banker Awards are traditionally held during the AfDB’s annual meetings, usually in May. Both have now been pushed back to the end of August due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the award presentations will be held virtually on the 26th. The list of nominees reflects the breadth and depth of the work of financial institutions on the continent and the strength of the sector during this crisis. New categories have been added to the Awards this year to mirror the African Development Bank’s High Fives. For the Infrastructure category representing the AfDB’s ‘Integrating Africa’ goal, there was a great diversity of entries. Transport and logistics were well represented through the Nouakchott Port modernisation project. Energy has traditionally attracted a lot of interest from the banks due to the size of the financing requirements and their complexity – in fact, this time Energy Deals have been allocated their own category. One product has really come of age – green bonds feature prominently this year and are bound to become an instrument that African corporates and sovereigns will use extensively, especially with the rise of ESG-related funds.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

African Candidates Vie for Top Job at the World Trade Organisation

10 mins ago
1 min read

Understanding the Weather in the Smallest Country on the African Mainland

24 hours ago
1 min read

Backing Green Initiatives Owned by African Women

1 day ago
1 min read

Rabat Implements New Restrictions to Flatten Curve

1 day ago
1 min read

A Battle to Change the Environment at Africa’s Only Game Reserve within a Capital City

1 day ago
1 min read

Kigali Opens Places of Worship

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Entries for this Year’s African Banker Awards have been the Most Diverse to Date

4 mins ago
1 min read

African Candidates Vie for Top Job at the World Trade Organisation

10 mins ago
1 min read

Parly Commemorates President Nelson Mandela In Virtual Memorial Lecture

4 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng Schools To Remain Open Amid Rise In Covid-19 Infections – Lesufi

4 hours ago