Enticing Airbnb Destinations Located In One of South Africa’s Neighbouring Countries    

Seize the chance to live like royalty at Bushwillow Lodge, situated in the Royal Jozini Private Game Reserve in the southeast corner of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland). Nestled along the southeastern coast of Africa, this hidden gem in Mozambique – O JARDIM Boutique Villa – beckons travellers with pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and rich history. Situated in the heart of Southern Africa, Botswana boasts some of the continent’s most renowned national parks and game reserves, including the iconic Okavango Delta—a UNESCO World Heritage Site teeming with wildlife and waterways.

