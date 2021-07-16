Enough Fuel Stock For SA – Fuel Retailers Association

Share with your network!

The Fuel Retailers Association is assuring the public that there’s enough fuel stock for the whole country.

CEO Reggie Sibiya says rumours that fuel stations in KwaZulu-Natal are shutting down because of a shortage are untrue.

Sibiya insists it’s a precautionary measure in hotspots to ensure the safety of those who work at fuel stations.

He said the association supports the recent regulations around portable containers as some people are using these to burn properties. https://f88a4f236e0c45822d0fc70aa3362df7.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

Petrol stations are prohibited from pumping fuel into portable containers.

Share with your network!