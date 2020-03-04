Enock Mpianzi’s Family ‘Haven’t Seen’ Forensic Report Into His Death

Share with your network!

JOHANNESBURG – Enock Mpianzi’s family said they haven’t seen the forensic report on their child’s death just hours before Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is due to share its contents with the country on Wednesday.

Mpianzi (13) drowned at a Parktown Boys’ High School camp for grade 8 pupils in January.

His death raised questions about the safety of pupils under the school’s care and safety standards at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge in the North West.

Meanwhile, the GED is still waiting to get the blessing from Mpianzi’s family to share the contents of the report. The family said they would be meeting with the education MEC this morning.

Mpianzi’s family said they would not take any action to stop the release of the report, however, they would have wanted more time to go through it.

“They portray a sense of sensitivity and desire to have my client’s dealings and grief acknowledged and taken into account, yet by this very conduct of putting out a press statement without informing my client, smacks of complete insensitivity to their feelings,” said the family’s lawyer Ian Levitt.

Levitt said the family had also conducted its own investigation.

“Taking action in so far as the real tragedy is concerned, and that’s the drowning of my client’s son,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lesufi said if Mpianzi’s family objected to the release of the report, he would respect their decision.

He said the department only wanted what’s best for the family.

“We met with the family two weeks ago and presented a programme on how we want to release the report, and at that time, there were no objections. The only persuasion we needed from the family is for them to also be part of the process of being interviewed so that their views can be included in the report.

“If they object, we will respect their decision. Remember, it’s their child and whatever they want to do it will be influenced by their wishes,” Lesufi said.

Last month, the Gauteng Education Department (GED) postponed the release of the findings at the last minute, saying the family had not yet given their blessing.

The report is expected to shed light on the circumstances that led to Mpianzi’s death.

