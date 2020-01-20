Enoch Mpianzi’s Family Accepts SAHRC’s Legal Assistance Offer Over Drowning

JOHANNESBURG – The family of Parktown Boys’ High School pupil Enoch Mpianzi has accepted an offer from the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to assist them in taking legal action following the 13-year-old’s death at an orientation camp at Brits in the North West.

The grade 8 pupil’s body was found in the Crocodile River on Friday after he drowned during a water activity last week.

The Human Rights Commission has come forward to assist the family to take legal action against the Gauteng Education Department, the school and others involved.

Commission met with the family of Mpianzi following the tragedy, which has left them with many unanswered questions about his death.

The commission’s Buang Jones said that they would be investigating the events that led to the 13-year-old’s drowning.

The Chapter 9 institution will also be visiting the scene in Brits in the North West on Tuesday where the incident happened.

EWN