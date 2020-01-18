Enoch Mpianzi Wanted To Be A Lawyer

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says Enoch Mpianzi wanted to become a lawyer so he could provide solutions for people.

Thirteen-year-old Mpianzi drowned during a water activity at a Parktown Boys’ High school orientation camp in brits.

The grade 8 pupil’s body was found during a search and rescue operation on Friday after he was last seen on Wednesday.

MEC Lesufi says the pupil had big dreams for the future.

“He is a learner that had an ambition to be a lawyer, so he wanted to study law. The family is a praying family – highly Christian. So, they say that the background for law comes from the desire to pray for solutions and he wanted to support those solutions.”

VIDEO: Body of missing Parktown Boys’ high pupil found

<noscript><iframe title="Body of missing Parktown Boys’ High pupil found" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rYMrymdpwaE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Mpianza’s family and his peers are receiving counselling at the Teddy Bear Clinic.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that the grade 8 will academic program will begin on Monday.

ANOTHER PUPIL DROWNS AT LAERSKOOL BEKKER

Questions are being raised about the safety of pupils in schools after two children drowned in separate incidents on the first day of the school year.

Thirteen-year-old Keamohetswe Seboko’s body was found in a swimming pool at a Laeskook Bekker hostel on Wednesday.

The education department says it was only informed of Seboko’s death on Friday, a day after the child’s body was found in a swimming pool at the school’s hostel in Magaliesburg.

EWN