Enjoy December Craft Markets In Clansthal

We are delighted that after the months of lockdown we can host two craft markets in December 2020
This is the seventh successive year, the Clansthal Conservancy have hosted craft markets.
The community of Clansthal work hard to maintain the village and environment litter and alien plant free, as well as safe for those who live and visit here. To raise funds for essential costs Keith and Liz Cunningham open their home to host a craft market and an enjoyable Sunday. Liz Cunningham says, “The boutique seasonal craft market continues to surprise and delight with the wonderful community of traders who support it, and the public who seem to love spending market days with us..”
December Market dates will take place on the 6th and 13th December.
Time: 9am until 2pm
Venue: 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal, South Coast.
Please contact us if you are a crafter and would like to participate. Visitors enjoy a relaxing Sunday in a beautiful garden with a delightful sea view.
For more information about this event, please contact Liz Cunningham on lizc@scottburgh.co.za or her cell phone 083 556 8108.
