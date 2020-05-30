Sat. May 30th, 2020

Enjoy a Virtual Tour of Mandela’s Memories

Museums, art galleries and other tourist spots have had to get creative in remaining connected to visitors. Rather than closing off completely from the outside world during lockdown, many have taken to technology for help. Closed doors don’t mean closed museums. The Nelson Mandela Capture Site has been hard at work creating a virtual experience that visitors can access from the comfort and safety of their own homes. The impressive technology uses drone footage to allow virtual visitors to experience the Capture Site’s immersive exhibition. The programme gives you access to a dazzling display of historical artefacts, rare video and audio footage and a 360 degree experience of the world-renowned sculpture.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

