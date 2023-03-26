iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

England’s Kane Tells PM Sunak He Aims To Be Premier League Record Scorer

Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
4 mins ago 1 min read

England captain Harry Kane has told British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he hopes to take the mantle as the Premier League’s all-time top scorer after becoming his country’s record marksman.

Kane on Thursday netted his 54th England goal in 81 games in a 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifying win away to Italy to surpass Wayne Rooney in the record books.

In a Face Time conversation with Sunak, the striker said his ambition was to beat Alan Shearer’s 260 Premier League goals, with the Tottenham Hotspur player currently on 204.

Only Shearer and Rooney (208) have scored more goals in the competition’s history.

“Yeah it’s definitely there. I’m getting closer, so it’s for sure something I want to achieve,” Kane told Sunak, who congratulated the 29-year-old striker on achieving his England record in a call released on Twitter on Saturday.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Argentina FA Training Facility Renamed After Messi

17 seconds ago
3 min read

Rybakina Rallies Past Badosa, Potapova Upsets Gauff In Miami

2 mins ago
1 min read

Wales Snatch Late Goal To Draw With Croatia

6 mins ago
2 min read

Bayern Squad Among Best And Can Challenge For Every Title – Tuchel

16 mins ago
2 min read

Germany Kick Off Euro 2024 Mission With Friendly Win Over Peru

19 mins ago
2 min read

Windies Skipper Smashes His Side To T20 Win Over South Africa

13 hours ago
2 min read

‍Qatar’s Al Thani Submits New US$6 billion Bid For Manchester United – Report

13 hours ago
2 min read

France Already Firing On All Cylinders As New Chapter Begins

13 hours ago
2 min read

England Not Winning Euro 2024 Would Be A Failure – Maguire

13 hours ago
1 min read

Piquet Ordered To Pay $950k For Racist, Homophobic Comments

1 day ago
1 min read

Afghan Skipper Rashid Hails Maiden T20 Win Against Pakistan

1 day ago
2 min read

Son’s Two-Goal Show Delights New South Korea Boss Klinsmann

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Argentina FA Training Facility Renamed After Messi

17 seconds ago
3 min read

Rybakina Rallies Past Badosa, Potapova Upsets Gauff In Miami

2 mins ago
1 min read

England’s Kane Tells PM Sunak He Aims To Be Premier League Record Scorer

4 mins ago
1 min read

Wales Snatch Late Goal To Draw With Croatia

6 mins ago

Share