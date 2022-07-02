iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

England White-Ball Captain Buttler Downplays Talk Of Test Role

REUTERS/Loren Elliott

14 mins ago 1 min read

England’s new white-ball captain Jos Buttler has downplayed the prospect of becoming an opener for the England test team after he was touted for the role by ex-Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara.

Sangakkara this week said Buttler, who top-scored in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season with 863 runs, could be a perfect fit for the test team’s newfound swashbuckling style under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Sangakkara’s suggestion was backed up by former England captain Michael Vaughan, who said he would love to see Buttler carry his form from the IPL into the longer format.

“I thought someone had written the wrong story, to be honest,” Buttler, whose last test appearance came during England’s disastrous Ashes defeat against Australia in January, told the BBC on Friday. “I don’t think there is much merit in that.

“No, it’s been fantastic to watch the test team over the last few weeks, so I’ve thoroughly enjoyed tuning in as a fan.

“It’s been incredible to watch – you’re gripped to your seat, aren’t you? To see what they’re doing has been brilliant. I’ve loved watching them and I hope it continues. There’s no red ball in my bag at the minute.”

Buttler will take charge of the England limited-overs side when they host India in three Twenty20 internationals from Thursday, followed by three one-day internationals.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Biles, Rapinoe Among Presidential Medal Of Freedom Recipients

5 mins ago
2 min read

British Grand Prix Prepares For Protest

12 mins ago
2 min read

Lure Of Wimbledon Grass Courts Too Much For Venus To Resist

25 mins ago
2 min read

Restrictions On Transgender Athletes Violate Olympic Charter – FIMS Chief

28 mins ago
2 min read

Lampaert Takes Shock Win In First Stage Of Tour de France

30 mins ago
2 min read

All Five Kenyan World Champions To Defend Titles In Eugene

6 days ago
2 min read

Wimbledon Doesn’t Care What Looks Cool – Kyrgios

6 days ago
2 min read

England Finally End Mitchell-Blundell Stand

6 days ago
2 min read

Bale Set To Join MLS Side Los Angeles FC

6 days ago
3 min read

U.S. Ban Fuels Djokovic’s Wimbledon Motivation

6 days ago
2 min read

Felix Thinks Of Women’s Rights, Future As She Runs Last U.S. Race

6 days ago
2 min read

Fit-again Murray Full Of Belief Ahead Of Wimbledon

6 days ago

You may have missed

antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 380 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

42 seconds ago
2 min read

Biles, Rapinoe Among Presidential Medal Of Freedom Recipients

5 mins ago
2 min read

British Grand Prix Prepares For Protest

12 mins ago
1 min read

England White-Ball Captain Buttler Downplays Talk Of Test Role

14 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer